NAIA rehab hits new snag, as Megawide original proponent status gets revoked

Artist’s rendering of new NAIA Terminal 1. Handout photo

MANILA - The rehabilitation of the Philippines' main gateway gets delayed anew as the agency in charge of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport revoked a Filipino-Indian consortium’s original proponent status (OPS) in the bidding for the project.

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) sent a letter dated Dec. 15 to Megawide telling the company that its original proponent status for the project has been revoked.

"We wish to formally inform you that in a meeting of the Board of Directors … held on December 4, 2020, and subsequently affirmed in the Board meeting today, December 15, 2020…the MIAA Board has resolved for the revocation of the (OPS) earlier granted...," the letter, a copy of which was obtained by ABS-CBN News, read.

It was signed by MIAA Corporate Secretary Leonides Cruz.

An OPS allows a bidder to match the counteroffer submitted by competitors, and thus bag a project.

The MIAA letter did not specify the reasons for the move, but economic managers had previously raised doubts about Megawide’s ability to finance the project, citing the company’s limited capital.

'CORRUPT INTERESTS', MOTION FOR RECONSIDERATION

Megawide, meanwhile, criticized MIAA's move.

"A critical step towards the Philippines’ national economic recovery was delayed further by vested and corrupt interests who have spent millions in trying to bring down the only capable and qualified player," Megawide said in a statement.

The Filipino-Indian consortium said it will immediately file a motion for reconsideration for its proposal, and maintained that it has complied with all requirements and interpretations of the government for its unsolicited proposal.

Before Megawide, the government also granted OPS to another consortium composed of the country's biggest conglomerates.

A consortium that included the Ayala, Aboitiz, Gokongwei and Pangilinan-led conglomerates also made an offer for the NAIA rehab project and was granted OPS.

But the government terminated the so-called super consortium's bid in July after the group asked for changes in its original proposal saying it would be difficult to finance the project due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier today, Megawide unveiled its proposed redesign for NAIA Terminal 1, which it said was inspired by the Banaue Rice Terraces.