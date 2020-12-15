LOOK: New design for NAIA 1 takes inspiration from Banaue rice terraces

Artist’s rendering of new NAIA Terminal 1. Handout photo

MANILA - The consortium that won the bid to rehabilitate the Ninoy Aquino International Airport has unveiled its proposed design for Terminal 1, which takes inspiration from the Banaue Rice Terraces.

Megawide-GMR said they want NAIA to leave “a positive, unforgettable experience that people can equate with their stay” which is why they chose a national heritage landmark which many refer to as the “8th Wonder of the World.”

“We’re not just rehabilitating an airport – we're creating a new symbol for the country,” said Louie Ferrer, Megawide Executive Director for Infrastructure Development.

The Filipino-Indian consortium said there were a number of proposals presented, “but when we saw the design for the Banaue Rice Terraces, we knew it was the best fit for the new NAIA.”

“We want NAIA’s reputation to change from ‘The Worst Airport’ into ‘An Airport Wonder’,” said Ferrer.

Megawide-GMR said the central landscape, called the “Hagdan” (“Steps”) features a sunken garden reminiscent of the terraces. These terraces are continued in the upper levels of the new parking and commercial building in front of the existing terminal designed by National Artist Leandro Locsin, the consortium added.

The new feature was designed by Integrated Design Associates (IDA) Hong Kong, the same architectural firm that designed the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) Terminal 2 and the new Clark International Airport Passenger Terminal Building.

MCIA, particularly Terminal 2, recently beat Singapore’s Changi Airport in the World Architecture Festival.

The consortium proposes to increase NAIA's current capacity of 30 million to 65 million passengers yearly.

The Megawide-GMR consortium was granted "original proponent status," to upgrade NAIA last July, after the government terminated the bid of another consortium made up of the Philippines' biggest conglomerates.