Megawide says may bid for NAIA anew with new administration

Artist's rendering of proposed NAIA rehab submitted by Megawide before its original proponent status was revoked. Handout photo

MANILA – Megawide Construction Corp said it would wait for the next administration before renewing its bid for the capital’s main airport, and pursuing other proposed big-ticket projects.

Megawide chairman Edgar Saavedra said they may take another shot at trying to rehabilitate the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, after the company’s original proponent status for the project was revoked last year.

But this will have to wait until new leaders are in power.

"We'll just wait for the next administration. If the direction of the next administration is to keep NAIA or to close NAIA then that would change the viability," Saavedra noted.

Megawide chief corporate affairs and branding officer Louie Ferrer also said plans for future developments at the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) will also have to wait.

"The best time for us to go back to MCIA is maybe the next administration, because it's too close," Ferrer explained.

"Let's see the decision of the new leader," he added.

Ferrer also said that based on their initial talks with possible presidential candidates for the 2022 elections, "we can expect more infra transport projects from these presidentiables."

The company said it is not expecting any "movement" for its upcoming infrastructure projects with the government as the election season is set to start in the coming months.

While the company is seen going on a wait-and-see mode for its planned big-ticket infrastructure projects, Megawide said it is still poised to boost its order book to a new record high this year.

The company said its order book or the list of projects it's already taken up, has already hit P66.1 billion in the first three months of 2021.

In comparison, its order book reached a record high last year at P68 billion.

"The good thing in the real estate market is it's coming back, the residential (segment) is coming back. However, there are some segments where it's still soft. For example, all the office buildings, commercial. But the other residential (projects), it's starting to come back," Saavedra said.

He also noted a shift in demand for more essential infrastructure or construction projects like building more hospitals, sewage treatment plants, and renewable energy facilities.

The company said the number of building permits that they're working on in the first quarter of the year has already reached pre-pandemic levels.

