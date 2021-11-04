MANILA - Megawide Construction Corp on Thursday responded to allegations its officials violated the Anti-Dummy Law and the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, saying the company and its officers have always followed the country's laws.

The construction and infrastructure company made the statement following reports that its executives were facing charges in the Office of the Ombudsman for allegedly violating these laws in the operations of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport.

"We reiterate that Megawide and its subsidiaries, including its directors and officers, have always been above board and continue to be firmly adherent to all applicable laws, rules, and regulations, particularly on public-private partnership projects such as the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA)," the company told the stock exchange.

Megawide was responding to a report by Bilyonaryo.com which stated that some airport officers allowed foreign nationals to act as executives of the firm, which is banned under Philippine law.

The company said it has yet to receive a copy of the subpoena or any written process from the Office of the Ombudsman regarding the complaints related to the Mactan airport.

In another disclosure in October, Megawide said it has also yet to receive a copy of a Department of Justice order indicting several officials for violating the Anti-Dummy Law, as reported by Rappler.

In December 2020, Dicdican was suspended for allegations that he allowed foreign nationals to manage the facility.

Megawide said it would respond to the allegations in the proper fora.

In April 2014, The Department of Transportation and the MCIAA awarded the P14.4 billion 25-year concession agreement to GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation, which is a consortium composed of Megawide Construction Corp and the GMR Group

FROM OUR ARCHIVES: