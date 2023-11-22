BI blocks 2 American sex offenders, nabs Taiwanese fugitive

Departing passengers queue before the immigration counters at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City on July 4, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file



MANILA — The Bureau of Immigration has blocked the entry of two convicted sex offenders from the US and arrested for deportation a Taiwanese man wanted in Taipei for alleged telecommunications fraud.

The bureau said immigration officials turned away two convicted American pedophiles who flew into Cebu over the weekend.

The Philippine Immigration Act bars the entry of foreign nationals who have been convicted of crimes involving moral turpitude, or those that are "contrary to justice, modesty, or good morals.”

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said Neil Eugene Graves and Stuart Chase Dingman arrived from South Korea on separate flights and were flagged as registered sex offenders.

"Both were immediately flown out of the country the following day via a Korean Air flight to Incheon,” the bureau said.

The BI’s Fugitive Search Unit also arrested Taiwanese Shan Yu-Hsuan in Pasay City last Friday, the bureau said.

Taiwanese authorities had asked the Philippine government to arrest and send him back to Taipei to face telecommunications fraud charges.

Shan, who was found to have an expired Philippine visa, has a pending warrant from the Ciaotou district court in Kaoshiung.

Shan, who has been in the Philippines since October 2019, was ordered arrested in March of that year for allegedy running a call center whose employees pretended to be sales agents to get victims’ private information.

"He will be deported... He will also be included in our blacklist of undesirable aliens to prevent him from re-entering the country,” Tansingco said.