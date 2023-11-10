Departing passengers queue before the immigration counters at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City on July 4, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) barred the entry of a US national for alleged rude conduct and use of false and profane information in the eTravel System.

The eTravel System replaced paper-based arrival and departure cards to streamline and enhance immigration processes at international ports. The system requires travelers to fill out the form at least 72 hours before arrival.

The immigration bureau said US national Anthony Joseph Laurence showed disdain towards an officer who reminded him to fill out the eTravel online form after he landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 from Bangkok, Thailand on Tuesday.

"Laurence reportedly tossed his passport and his mobile phone angrily to the immigration officer upon returning," Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said in a statement.

Upon verification, the officer discovered that Laurence provided a fake address in the Philippines, omitted his full name, and used profane language in his entry.

"Such behavior is not only disrespectful but also undermines the system's efficiency," the BI Chief said.

While immigration officers are advised to exercise maximum tolerance, Tansingco said Laurence had "overstepped his boundaries." As a result, Laurence was returned to his port of origin and permanently blacklisted from re-entering the country.

The agency has recorded a total of 44 foreign nationals who were blacklisted for disrespect towards symbols of Philippine authority.