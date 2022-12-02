Foreign nationals arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City on Feb. 10, 2022, the first day the country reopened its borders to fully vaccinated international travelers. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippine government will implement a new online registration platform for incoming travelers from Dec. 2, Friday, around a month after using the eArrival card, the Palace said.

The eArrival card was implemented in October.

The government is integrating “quarantine and immigration arrival requirements” for passengers, the Office of the Press Secretary said in its Facebook page late Thursday.

Based on its announcement, passengers visiting www.onehealthpass.com.ph will be redirected to the new eTravel domain.

The eTravel platform will host the electronic version of the paper Arrival Card that travelers must submit upon arrival in the Philippines for immigration clearance.

Guide on using the eTravel platform. Infographic from the OPS Facebook page

On Dec. 5, the old domain of the One Health Pass will no longer be accessible to the public. The Bureau of Immigration will also discontinue using the paper Arrival Card on the same day, the OPS added.

The One Health Pass website was the previous domain of the first electronic health declaration for travelers. It also hosted the recently implemented eArrival card.

ABS-CBN News has reached out to the tourism department for comment on the new portal.

RELATED STORY: