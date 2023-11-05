Government working to allow extension of e-visas: Marcos Jr

Departing passengers queue before the immigration counters at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City on July 4, 2023. The NAIA Terminal 3 doubles the number of immigration counters as part of The Bureau of Immigration and Manila International Airport Authority's plans to address long immigration queues. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has promised that they are "fine-tuning" procedures to extend the electronic visas of foreigners who wish to stay in the country, Malacañang said Sunday.

Marcos issued the statement during the courtesy visit to Malacañang of Indian Ambassador Shambhu Kumaran.

Kumaran supposedly asked the President to allow the extension of Indians' e-visas, most especially those who are staying in the country.

“We will find a way to do it. But we are doing it (extending the e-visa),” Marcos told Kumaran.

He added that this would be implemented to "other foreigners who are staying in the Philippines as well," according to the Palace release.

“It won’t be just India, we are doing it with…several other countries as well to keep it. Again, we will just apply the same principles that we did with others – to India. But that is something that's easy for us,” said the President.

“That’s going to be a good beginning of a good exchange between our two countries,” he added.

E-visas allow travelers to a certain country to apply for a visa by booking a schedule online, which will only require passport numbers, mobile phone digits and email address.

Earlier this year, Marcos Jr. ordered the extension of e-visas for Chinese, Indian, South Korean and Japanese travelers to boost the tourism sector.