Immigration welcomes first e-visa holders

MANILA - Authorities on Saturday welcomed the first holders of a Philippine electronic visa, which the government set up to "attract more foreign visitors to the country post-pandemic."

The holders, a mother and daughter tandem from Shanghai, China, arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Saturday aboard a China Eastern flight.

The program's implementation was "soft-launched" in Shanghai, China.

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) believes this will augment procedures as the number of passengers increase in the airports during the "-ber" months or the last few months leading to the Christmas rush, as families and tourists come to the Philippines to spend their vacation.

In the system, applicants will have to fill up a form providing their personal and travel details and uploading documents.

They must also pay a visa fee, and afterwards, a visa officer will assess if they need to add documents or be interviewed physically.

The e-visa system will be available to all restricted nationals by the end of the year, if this succeeds.