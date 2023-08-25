DFA soft launches e-visa for Chinese visitors

Passengers walk inside the Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, China, Jan. 1, 2023. Mark R. Cristino, EPA-EFE

MANILA — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) kicked off a soft launched of the e-visa system for Chinese visitors in its foreign service post in Shanghai, China.

Starting Friday, Chinese nationals in Shanghai who wish to visit the Philippines may visit the website visa.e.gov.ph and open an account.

Applicants will be required to provide personal and travel details, answer security questions and upload required documents. They must also choose between single entry and multiple entry visas and pay a visa fee.

Once the application is successfully submitted, a Philippine visa officer will assess whether additional documents or a face-to-face interview is needed.

If approved, applicants will receive the e-visa via email.

According to the DFA, travelers from 136 countries enjoy visa-free entry to the Philippines. Travelers from other areas are considered restricted, including those from China.

The eventual plan is to make the e-visa system available to all restricted nationals by the end of the year, if the soft launch in Shanghai is successful.

The e-visa also aims to support the Department of Tourism’s goal to attract 4.8 million tourists by the end of the year.

The DOT previously reported that 1.743 million out of around 8 million tourist arrivals in the Philippines in 2019 were from China.

Watch more News on iWantTFC