MANILA — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) said it intercepted a US citizen convicted of sex crimes and deported him to his home country.

The American sex offender was identified as Terry Lynn Spies, 60, who arrived last Nov. 3 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) aboard an Eva Air flight from Taiwan, according to the BI's border control and enforcement unit (BCIU).

Spies was sent back to the US on Nov. 4 via an Eva Air flight, said BCIU deputy chief for operations Joseph Cueto.

According to the BI, Spies was one of some 140 foreigners who had been denied entry this year in the Philippines for his record of convictions on sex crimes.

A provision in the Philippine Immigration Act prohibits the entry into the country of aliens previously convicted of crimes involving moral turpitude, the BI noted.

In November 2012, a court in Texas convicted Spies for engaging in online solicitation of a minor, the Interpol’s national central bureau in Manila said, citing information from the US Department of Homeland Security.

Spies allegedly lured a 14-year-old girl to meet him for "indecent purposes via telecommunications," which was in violation of Texas laws.