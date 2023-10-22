Body cameras for Immigration personnel arriving by yearend

Departing passengers queue before the immigration counters at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City on July 4, 2023. The NAIA Terminal 3 doubles the number of immigration counters as part of The Bureau of Immigration and Manila International Airport Authority's plans to address long immigration queues. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Bureau of Immigration expects the delivery of body-worn cameras for some of its personnel at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport by the end of the year.

The body-worn cameras will be for BI personnel conducting secondary inspection — done to verify the travel details of passengers with red flags — BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said on TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

"Kung may investigation, mayroong nais malinawan, agad-agad makikita kung ano yung nangyari,” she said.

(If there is an investigation, if anything needs clarification, we will be able to see what really happened.)

She added that the cameras will have a livestream feature so that the office of the commissioner will be able to monitor proceedings.

Sandoval said the cameras are meant to deter potential abuse during secondary inspection and protect personnel from frivolous complaints.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"We have initiated the procurement process, so we're expecting it to be here by the end of the year," she also said.

Bureau of Immigration protocol for screening travelers for potential victims of human trafficking and illegal recruitment went under the miscroscope earlier this year over reports of passengers being offloaded or missing their flights over doubts about their travel details.

In July, a passenger scheduled to fly to Taiwan was reportedly offloaded after failing to show birth certificates to establish her relationship with her trip sponsor, a distant relative based there.

The BI said then that immigration personnel determined that the passenger’s "intention was different from tourism” and asked for work documents.