Departing passengers queue before the immigration counters at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City on July 4, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — A woman who allegedly failed to board her flight to Taiwan after authorities asked her to present 10 birth certificates from family members had raised "multiple red flags", the Bureau of Immigration said.

While the bureau has yet to receive the full report and investigation on the incident, it said initial information showed that the passenger claimed she was traveling to Taiwan to visit a distant relative in late June. However, the immigration officer noted that during the assessment, a possible work in Taiwan was mentioned.

The traveler failed to establish her relationship with her sponsor, and gave "numerous inconsistencies" when asked for the sponsor's basic details, the BI said on Monday.

The passenger also could not establish her personal capacity to sustain herself during the 14-day trip, the bureau said.

It said the traveler was reminded to secure proper working documents.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco noted that under the Department of Justice’s guidelines, departing passengers whose purpose and capacity are not fully established could be sponsored by a relative within the fourth civil degree.

“Travelers need not worry as long as they have the appropriate documents that match their actual purpose of travel,” Tansingco said.

“So many travelers are coming in and out of the country with no issues. Only those with conflicting documentation are subjected to further inspection,” he continued.

Tansingco added that he would order an investigation on the incident to ensure that officers could communicate decisions properly to passengers.

