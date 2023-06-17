PH meets US standards to rid human trafficking anew: BI

Travelers line up at airline counters to process their travel documents at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City on June 9, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippines has met US standards in eliminating the problem of human trafficking for 8 consecutive years, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said on Saturday.

The Philippines this year again received the highest status, Tier 1, from the 4-tier system of the US State Department on the countries' efforts to combat trafficking.

"While Tier 1 is the highest ranking, it does not mean that a country has no human trafficking problem or that it is doing enough to address the crime," the US State Department said in its 2023 Trafficking in Persons Report.

The US State Department explained that a Tier 1 ranking only indicates that a government has made efforts to address trafficking that meet the minimum standards set by the US' Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000.

"To maintain a Tier 1 ranking, governments need to demonstrate appreciable progress each year in combating trafficking. Tier 1 represents a responsibility rather than a reprieve," it added.

The BI said the latest ranking reflects the Philippines' "commitment to preventing human trafficking, prosecuting offenders, and protecting victims."

"We will continue to protect our kababayans from this modern-day slavery," BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said.