'Only small percent' of Pinoy travelers get flagged, offloaded: Immigration

Departing passengers queue before the immigration counters at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City on July 4, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA -- A spokesperson for the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said Friday that only a small percentage of Filipinos have been prevented from leaving for overseas travel.

"I guess there's also a misconception on social media na lahat na lang ng dadaan ng immigration ay mag-u-undergo ng secondary inspection... It's really those lamang po na mga siguro masasabi nating may red flags, may inconsistencies sa kanilang mga documentation or nakitaan po ng pattern na similar doon sa mga cases in the past," BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said.

"It's really a small percent of the departing Filipinos. Sa atin pong tala from January to June yung mga di po napayagang umalis na mga kababayan natin is just 0.5 percent of the departing passengers," Sandoval said.

Sandoval urged travelers to check in ahead of time to give personnel enough time to check their documents.

Sandoval said the bureau plans to deploy more "manless" immigration counters to facilitate ease of travel. - report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News