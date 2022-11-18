MANILA - Suspended National Irrigation Administrator Benny Antiporda is set to file cases against those who filed a complaints against him before the Office of the Ombudsman.

In an online press conference with the National Press Club, Antiporda said he is building up cases against his "detractors".

"They are pushing me to the limit, they are filing cases dito sa Ombudsman etong mga na-relieve na ito na may mga problema, they are filing cases sa Ombudsman to discredit me, I have no choice but to come out to the open na idemanda sila ngayon. Alam ko ang mga dahilan," he said.

"Alam ko paano dedepensahan sarili ko, at diyan na sila madidiin," Antiporda added.

On Tuesday, news broke out about the Ombudsman's decision to suspend Antiporda for 6 months without pay, after multiple complaints were filed against him.

The complaints included grave misconduct and oppression, which were filed by former and current NIA employees.

Antiporda said he is ready to file counter-complaints against them.

He claimed that lawyer Michelle Raymundo, former corporate secretary of NIA, has been using government vehicles for personal trips. He did not substantiate his allegation.

"Eto ay base lamang sa mga salaysay ng mga kasama natin sa NIA, na talagang minaltrato pa sila, satin po, wala tayong magagawa kundi aksyunan. Yang mga drivers na yan, hindi lang isa, marami ito. Yang mga drivers na yan, ginagamit niya sa pansariling interes," Antiporda claimed.

"At isa pa, may sasakyan ka na, may driver ka pa, sumisingil ka pa ng transportation allowance sa gobyerno, which is illegal," he added.

In a press conference last September, Antiporda also hit former NIA legal counsel Atty. Lloyd Allain Cudal for allegedly being lax in handling a case that led to NIA losing in court.

Raymundo and former NIA legal counsel Lloyd Allain Cudal are among those who filed cases against Antiporda before the Ombudsman.

In an interview on ABS-CBN's Teleradyo, both Raymundo and Cudal stood by their statements and complaints.

Raymundo revealed she was terminated by Antiporda.

"Nakahanap siya ng paraan para tanggalin at palitan ako. Co-terminus daw ako with the previous administration, which is not the case," Raymundo said.

"Matagal na ako hindi makapasok dahil takot ako na baka may mangyari sakin," she said.

Cudal also said he was reassigned by Antiporda to Cotabato without basis.

"Maliban sa harassment, sa pagnanais ni Ginoong Antiporda na ako ay magresign, 3 punto ang kanyang sinabi doon. Kailangan daw legal expertise ko, isa dito, extortion daw," he said.

Cudal added that Antiporda has made derogatory statements during flag ceremonies indirectly calling him as incompetent.

"Sinasabi niya may abugado dito na bobo, gunggong, at tanga. Lagi po yan. Halos lahat ng flag ceremonies, ako nasasabihan niya. Tinatanggap ko naman yun," Cudal added.