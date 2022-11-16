Home > News Antiporda faces harassment, other administrative complaints ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 16 2022 09:50 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Suspended Philippine irrigation chief Benny Antiporda accuses his subordinates of using a smear campaign against him. Antiporda was given a preventive suspension by the Ombudsman on Tuesday after administrative complaints were filed by several employees of the National Irrigation Administration. One of the complainants shared to ABS-CBN News how she was supposedly harassed by Antiporda. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 16, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Office of the Ombudsman National Irrigation Administration NIA Benny Antiporda administrative complaints Ombudsman /sports/11/16/22/v-league-ust-secures-final-ticket-to-semis/entertainment/11/16/22/look-dimples-romanas-son-elio-charms-netizens/entertainment/11/16/22/watch-how-kelly-rowland-led-formation-of-little-mix/business/11/16/22/shell-says-working-with-government-on-rules-for-e-vehicle-charging-stations/news/11/16/22/denr-pinagsusumite-ng-listahan-ng-reclamation-projects