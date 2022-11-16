Antiporda faces harassment, other administrative complaints

Watch more on iWantTFC

Suspended Philippine irrigation chief Benny Antiporda accuses his subordinates of using a smear campaign against him.

Antiporda was given a preventive suspension by the Ombudsman on Tuesday after administrative complaints were filed by several employees of the National Irrigation Administration.

One of the complainants shared to ABS-CBN News how she was supposedly harassed by Antiporda. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 16, 2022

