

The Office of the Ombudsman has preventively suspended National Irrigation Authority (NIA) Administrator Benny Antiporda for six months without pay.

The office found Antiporda's guilt is strong on complaints filed against him by NIA employees.

The administrative complaints include grave misconduct, conduct prejudicial to the best interest of service, and oppression.

According to the Ombudsman, Antiporda was displeased when NIA lawyers opined that the most senior officer of NIA to be acting administrator, based on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.s' Memorandum Circular 1, was Administrator Ricardo Visaya.

Antiporda also asked to drop the term "acting" when he was subsequently appointed as acting administrator.

This allegedly caused Antiporda to retaliate at employees by preventing them from travelling.

He also allegedly publicly humiliated some employees, and reassigned them without basis.

He also allegedly threatened not to renew appointments of some employees who fixed the airconditioning unit of his residence but could not finish the job at once.

Antiporda confirmed his suspension to ABS-CBN News, which he said was effective immediately.

He said his office was padlocked to prevent him from having access to it.

However, he claimed this is because of some "cleansing" he did within his agency.

"If this is the price I have to pay for fighting corruption, then so be it. Tanggap natin yan, and at the same time, these are petty allegations," he alleged.

