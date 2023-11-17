Victory Liner gets show cause after 2 bus passengers shot

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has issued a show cause order to Victory Liner after 2 passengers were shot dead inside one of the company's buses in Nueva Ecija province this week.

In the show cause order issued by legal division chief Atty. Frederick Valero, the LTFRB ordered Victory Liner to show cause in writing why its certificate of public convenience should not be revoked or canceled for allegedly failing to provide safe, adequate, comfortable and dependable land public transportation.

A hearing has also been set on November 21, 1:30 p.m. at the LTFRB hearing room.

It said Victory Liner is directed to file an answer on or before the scheduled hearing.

LTFRB issues a show cause order to Victory Liner. This order comes as a response to the shooting incident that transpired inside one of its units in Nueva Ecija. pic.twitter.com/5DYeiksrzj — Jacque Manabat (@jacquemanabat) November 17, 2023

The victims, a 60-year old woman and her 55-year-old live-in partner, were repeatedly shot pointblank by two unidentified men while riding a bus in Barangay Minuli, Carranglan town.

The incident was captured by a dash cam and was uploaded on social media.

Victory Liner said Friday it would tighten security checks after the incident.

"Yung ating seguridad po ay titriplehin natin...Safety and security po kasi ang talagang dalawang mantra ng Victory Liner at ito po yung kung bakit kami tumagal sa industry," Victory Liner corporate communications officer Ricky Rivera told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

Rivera backed a proposal to bring back bus marshals after the shooting.

"Susunod po kami kung ano po yung mga rekomendasyon ng DOTr, ganoon na rin ng Philippine National Police, para mas maganda at mas maalwan sa ating mga kababayan itong darating na Christmas season…at maraming pauwi sa ating mga kababayan," he said.



However, the proposal could pose logistical problems, noted Provincial Bus Operators Association of the Philippines executive director Alex Yague.

"Kung 4,000 na bus na galing ng probinsya papuntang Manila, galing Norte pa lang ‘yan, 4,000 rin yung galing south papuntang Manila, logistics issue ‘yan. Open naman kami na kausapin ang PNP paano natin ma-implement ‘yan kasi para sa seguridad ng pasahero ‘yan," Yague said.

"Siguro ang kailangan paigtingin natin d’yan yung seguridad sa mga terminal ng mga bus, police visibility, siguro yung mga security guards, kailangan mag-check ng bagahe," he said in a separate TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.