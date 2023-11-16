Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The son of a woman who was shot dead with her partner inside a bus in Nueva Ecija might have a motive to have the couple killed, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Thursday.

Initial investigation disclosed that woman had filed carjacking complaints against her son, who denied any involvement in the bus shooting, the PNP said.

"Bago nga nangyari itong insidente na ito ay merong alitan itong biktima sa kanyang anak na kinasuhan niya ito at in fact naka-blotter ito at on bail lamang itong kanyang anak," PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said.

"Isa po ito sa tinitingnan po natin na posible na maaaring may motibo po," Fajardo added.

On Wednesday, the 60-year old woman and her 55-year-old live-in partner were shot six times pointblank by two unidentified men while riding a bus in Barangay Minuli in Carranglan town.

Fajardo said the victims boarded the bus at a terminal in Cauayan, Isabela, while the suspects went on board in Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya.

The incident was captured by a dash cam and was uploaded on social media.

Fajardo said the female victim reportedly received a death threat prior to the killing.

“On the part of the Nueva Ecija police ay nakausap na rin nila yung kapatid mismo ng biktima at may nakuha silang information na sinasabi na allegedly na may nasabi ang biktima na may possible threat against her life," Fajardo said.

Fajardo said the PNP was backtracking CCTVs to identify the gunmen.

She added that the PNP was planning to reinstate its bus marshals following the incident.

Investigators are also looking into possible lapses of the bus company as the gun ban is still in effect until November 29, Fajardo said.

LTFRB PROBE

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said it would conduct a separate investigation into the brazen killing.

"For the part of LTFRB, we are conducting also our own separate investigation, hiwalay po sa imbestigasyon po ng PNP," LTFRB chairman Teofilo Guadiz said.

Guadiz said the probe would determine, among others, if there were security and safety lapses on the part of the bus operator.

"Posible po sigurong pagpaliwanagin namin sila and possible administrative sanctions imposed upon them pag may hindi po sila natupad," he said.

LTFRB Technical Division chief Joel Bolano added, "They are required to have a security plan for the bus operator. Kaya may investigation si LTFRB to determine kung meron pong violations doon sa security plan ng operator."

The LTFRB said it would issue a show cause order for the bus company to explain.

— With a report from Andrea Taguines, ABS-CBN News