Revilla denies using EDSA bus lane; MMDA to probe incident

MANILA — Sen. Bong Revilla on Wednesday denied accusations his convoy was flagged down along the EDSA bus carousel lane and challenged the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to explain how his name was dragged into the issue.

The MMDA has apologized to Revilla and has suspended Task Force Special Operations head Bong Nebrija pending results of an investigation into the incident.

Social media users earlier in the day alleged Revilla's convoy was let through the exclusive EDSA bus lane by some MMDA enforcers.

This comes after the implementation of higher fines to deter unauthorized vehicles from passing through the EDSA busway.

REVILLA: IMPOSSIBLE FOR ME TO HAVE BEEN THERE

In a statement, however, Revilla said there was no way he would have passed through EDSA busway.

"There is absolutely no truth to the malicious report that I was apprehended using the EDSA carousel busway…. My daily commute is from the south to the Senate and there is no possibility I will be on EDSA in Mandaluyong," said the senator.

"When attending to official functions in the north, I take the Skyway from and back to the south," he said.

"Kung totoo man na may nasita silang gumagamit ng aking pangalan, dapat ay ginawa nila ang kanilang trabaho na tiniketan ang lumabag," he added.

The senator also told the MMDA to explain why his name is being dragged into the issue, saying his reputation was being smeared.

"Napakaaga naman yata ng paninira," he said.

WAS SEN. BONG IN THE CONVOY?

MMDA Task Force Special Operations head Nebrija said he received a radio call from one of the enforcers Wednesday morning that a convoy of private vehicles passed through the exclusive EDSA bus lane.

The enforcer mentioned that Revilla was on board one of the vehicles.

“Andun ako sa area but I am away from that spot. Ang sabi niya (MMDA traffic enforcer) ‘Sir Bong, yung pinapara niyo pong convoy kay Sen. Revilla.’ Ang sabi ko ‘andyan ba si senator?, yes sir, then let him go,’”Nebrija said.

Following Nebrija's decision, the enforcers let the convoy pass through without issuing a ticket.

“Kaya pinapagawa ko ng spot report ang enforcer na nagsabing andun siya kasi yung ang basis to let him go na andun siya. Kasi kung wala si senator dun, tinuluyan sana namin," he said.

"Pero sinasabi ng tao na andun si senator nasa loob. What can we do? So out of courtesy na nag-aapura, nagko-convoy pinagbigyan namin. Again this is judgement call. Kung ipapatawag kami sa Senate, we will answer it.”

Nebrija said they have yet to review videos or photos sent to him by the enforcers involved.

PROBE COMING

For its part, the MMDA said they would investigate the incident.

“Based on our CCTV footage, the license plate of the flagged down vehicle is protocol plate, and we are probing why the name of the senator was being involved," said MMDA.

“Likewise, the agency wanted to extend our apologies to the senator pending the investigation,” it added.

MMDA said the only other vehicles allowed to use the EDSA bus carousel are “clearly-marked government vehicles” and those “responding to emergencies.”

This list also includes authorized public utility buses and emergency vehicles.

While government-marked vehicles are allowed to ply the road, the rules on what defines a government vehicle exempted on EDSA busway is still cause for confusion.

RULES

MMDA Chairman Don Artes last Sept. 15 said not all government vehicles are allowed to use the bus lane.

“Yung clearly marked government vehicles hindi komo red plate ay allowed na. Kailangan may sticker at sign na anong agency siya ng sasakyan," said Artes.

"Even nga mga empleyado (ng government) kahit nagpapakilala marami kaming nahuli na nagpi-print lang sa bond paper, ididikit sa salamin at magpapakilalang empleyado at magpapakita ng ID. Hindi po inaallow ito dahil hindi po sila kasama sa exemption," he said.

On the sidelines of the first day of implementation of higher fares for illegal use of EDSA on Nov. 13, Artes said that government-marked vehicles are allowed to ply the EDSA busway if they have a red plate, stickers, and vehicle registration.

He submitted a recommendation to Department of Transportation (DOTr), however, to limit those who could use the busway to the following officials:

President

Vice President

Senate President

House Speaker

Chief Justice

"Yan 'yung... officials na mabilis dapat yung kanilang pagtakbo and because sa kanilang security concerns at important ang kanilang oras… Nasa DOTr na po ang sinu-sino papayagan,” she said.

