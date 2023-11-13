Higher penalties for EDSA busway violators start

A sign announces the end of free rides on the EDSA Bus Carousel as the transportation system begins charging fares on Jan. 1, 2023. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Monday started implementing higher fines for those using the EDSA busway illegally.

An MMDA regulation approved by the Metro Manila Council set the following fines for violators of the exclusive bus lane:

First offense - P5,000

Second offense - P10,000 plus one-month suspension of driver’s license and mandatory road safety seminar

Third offense - P20,000 plus one-year suspension of driver’s license

Fourth offense - P30,000 plus recommendation to LTO for revocation of driver’s license

Within the first 3 hours of the stiffer penalties, the MMDA apprehended 333 EDSA busway violators, which included a mix of private vehicles, unmarked government vehicles and motorcycles.

Only EDSA bus carousel units, emergency vehicles, and government vehicles are allowed to ply the lane.

“Kaya po natin itinaas ang penalty, hindi po para magnegosyo, kundi para mapigilan ang [unauthorized na] paggamit nitong bus carousel,” MMDA Chairman Don Artes said.

GOV'T VEHICLES

One of those flagged down was a government vehicle with incomplete front markings. The MMDA issued a ticket for the vehicle.

“Noong unang dumaan kami dito okay naman, government naman. Ngayon hindi na. Nakakalito,” the driver of the government vehicle said.

MMDA admitted that the rules for government vehicles needed clarification as some would have pending registrations or logos printed on paper.

Artes urged the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to limit the allowed government vehicles that could ply the EDSA busway to 5 top government officials.

“Nagkaroon din po ako ng recommendation na hayaan gumamit ng (EDSA busway ang) convoy ng presidente, vice president, chief justice, speaker of the House, at Senate president," Artes said.

"‘Yan po yung top 5 officials po na mabilis dapat yung kanilang pagtakbo and because sa kanilang security concerns at important ang kanilang oras… Nasa DOTr na po ang sino sino papayagan," he added.

MOTORCYCLES

More than half of those flagged down on Monday morning were motorcycle riders, including police officers, app-based service providers, and even MMDA personnel. Most said they momentarily passed the bus lane to beat the heavy EDSA traffic.

“Wala po tayong pipipliin ipagpapatupad natin itong regulasyon kahit sino pa yan,” Artes said.

From January until Monday morning, the MMDA has flagged down around 12,000 vehicles. The agency hopes the higher fines will discourage motorists from plying the exclusive EDSA bus lane.