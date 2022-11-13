Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (C-R) and Philippine President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. (C-L) walk together during the 25th ASEAN – China Summit as part of the 40th and 41st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on November 11, 2022. Kith Serey, EPA-EFE

PHNOM PENH — Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Saturday guaranteed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. that China is ready to work with the Philippines and other nations in securing peace and stability in the South China Sea.

This was after Marcos' call during the ASEAN-China summit on Friday for the early conclusion of the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea that will serve as guide to nations on how to avoid tensions in the disputed waters.

“I look forward to working with the Philippines to uphold the unity and cooperation between China and ASEAN, and also look forward to working with the Philippines and other countries in ASEAN for peace and stability in South China Sea on the basis of mutual respect and respect for the Declaration of Conduct of Parties and international law,” Li told Marcos in a brief conversation on the sidelines of the ASEAN Plus Three Summit here.

The statement was made even as China continues to disregard the 2016 arbitral ruling invalidating its claims over almost the entire South China Sea, within which is the West Philippine Sea.

China has asserted its claims in the waters by challenging Filipino troops and fishermen who sail in areas claimed by the Philippines, taking over some features there, building artificial islands and fortifying those with military installations.

The Philippines and many other nations have in the past been calling on China to adhere to the 2002 Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, which partly states that they "undertake to exercise self-restraint in the conduct of activities that would complicate or escalate disputes and affect peace and stability including, among others, refraining from action of inhabiting on the presently uninhabited islands, reefs, shoals, cays, and other features and to handle their differences in a constructive manner."

Aside from China and the Philippines, the following also have claims in the South China Sea: Brunei, Malaysia, Vietnam and Taiwan.

Marcos and Li recognized the need to strengthen their countries’ relations.

“I believe there should be continued growth of China-Philippines relations. What we have in common far outweighs our differences,” Li said.

“I absolutely agree. and I thank you for remembering my father and his initiative to come to China and it was he after all who made Philippines and China family,” Marcos replied, referring to the late President Ferdinand Marcos, Sr.

ASEAN-US SUMMIT

Marcos also attended the ASEAN-US Summit in the afternoon with US President Joe Biden leading the American delegation.

In his intervention, Marcos asked Biden to use his influence to help ease rising fuel costs in the global market.

The war between Russia and Ukraine caused oil prices to skyrocket due to fears of supply disruptions amid the imposition of sanctions targeting the Russian economy.

The war also threatened global food and fertilizer supply, which could affect Marcos' thrust to revitalize the agriculture sector aimed at attaining food self-sufficiency.

“We also appeal for the US’ support for the work of the ASEAN Center for Biodiversity. The Center preserves ASEAN’s varied ecosystems and mainstreams biodiversity across relevant sectors. This is to increase resilience against climate change and its impacts and natural disasters,” Marcos said.

“Furthermore, its work is critical in mitigating emerging and re-emerging infectious zoonotic diseases and pandemics."

ASEAN SUMMITS WITH JAPAN, INDIA, AUSTRALIA

Aside from Li, Marcos also had a brief talk with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, during which they agreed to deepen the ties of the two nations.

“I completely agree with you and i think in the same way. and I look forward to working hand-in-hand with you, Your excellency, as leaders of the East Asian economy,” Kishida said.

“As long as we are together, we can achieve anything,” Marcos responded.

The Philippines' chief executive also encouraged ASEAN members to work closely with India to ensure better access to medicines and vaccines as the region recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“ASEAN friends, let us not miss the opportunity of having the 'pharmacy of the world' as our close neighbor and dialogue partner. The high cost of life-saving medicines and vaccines are barriers to a healthy population,” Marcos said.

He also extended his condolences to families of those who died when a pedestrian suspension bridge collapsed in India.

In a separate meeting, Marcos thanked Australia for its support for the program against human trafficking.

“This partnership will strengthen our regional responses and keep us in step with the constantly evolving schemes of transnational criminals and traffickers,” he said.

