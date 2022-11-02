PH urged to call out China’s non-stop construction in Spratlys

A Philippine flag is seen perched on a Philippine Coast Guard-manned vessel as it conducts patrols at Whitsun Reef, South China Sea, in a handout photo distributed by the Philippine Coast Guard on April 15, 2021. Handout, Philippine Coast Guard/File



MANILA — A maritime law expert and two senators on Wednesday urged the Philippine government to continuously call out China’s "non-stop" construction in the Spratly Islands following the release of new photos of the disputed archipelago.

Jay Batongbacal, director of the UP Institute for Maritime Affairs and Law of the Sea, said China’s objective in its non-stop construction of islands housing military equipment is to “eventually dominate and control the South China Sea.”

All these activities must be addressed head-on by exposing China’s actions, given its major impact to global welfare and interests, Batongbacal said.

“The Philippines should continue to expose and call the attention of the international community to the potential threats posed by China's continuing and intensifying militarization of the islands,” he said.

“In response, the Philippines should also take realistic steps to enhance its defenses against these military bases, whether by its own modernization efforts or through its defense alliances and partnerships,” he added.

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III scored China’s continuing rejection of the UN-backed Arbitral Tribunal ruling that favored the Philippines' claim to portions of South China Sea, particularly in the West Philippine Sea.

According to Pimentel, all the land reclamation and construction of artificial islands in Cuarteron Reef, Fiery Cross Reef, Gaven Reef, Johnson Reef, Hughes Reef, Subi Reef and Mischief Reef “caused severe, irreparable harm to the coral reef ecosystem.”

“Network with like-minded States who all desire for a rules-based international order... There is strength in numbers as well as in overwhelming public opinion,” Pimentel said.

For Sen. Risa Hontiveros, China is a “hard-headed” country which is making the situation difficult for the Philippines and other countries.

“Ang tigas talaga ng ulo. China is making it hard for the Philippines and all the other claimant countries in the ASEAN to have a productive conversation and a consensual resolution of the matter. Siya ang may diperensya, hindi tayo, kaya siya ang magwasto,” Hontiveros said.

Hontiveros said she has been waiting for President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.'s action on the issue.

“The President had committed not to give up even a square inch of Philippine territory. So I expect that his administration takes definitive action on China’s arrogant contempt and disrespect for our sovereignty. Umaksyon na tayo ngayon bago pa tuluyang masakop ng gahamang dayuhan,” she added.

Batongbacal said the improvements being applied on the artificial island built by China run in contrast to President Xi Jinping’s statement that his country will not militarize those features.

“Since some of these military bases are located within the West Philippine Sea, it is also quite clear that China does not give any importance to the rights and entitlements of smaller States under international law. It is imposing itself and its own interests above those of others in the region," he said.

More than 60 percent of global maritime trade and 22 percent of global trade pass through the South China Sea, which include the global supply of petroleum products, which in 2016, was estimated at $3.4 trillion, according to Batongbacal.

“These global interests would be adversely affected if China were to achieve its objective of gaining absolute control of this area,” Batongbacal said.

The Philippines in 2016 won an arbitral tribunal award that junked Beijing's claims to the West Philippine Sea.

China, however, has refused to recognize the award, and there have been multiple incursions by Chinese forces into Philippine waters since then.

