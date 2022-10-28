PH, other countries must speak out in favor of 2016 arbitral ruling: US official

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A senior United Staes Defense official stressed the importance of diplomats from the Philippines and other like-minded countries to speak out on the need to recognize the 2016 arbitral court’s ruling that invalidated China’s expansive claim in the South China Sea.

Speaking to visiting Filipino journalists at the Pentagon, the official, who declined to be named, said it is important for China and all countries to “follow through” as way of enforcing the ruling which is not being recognized by China.

The United States, the official pointed out, continues to express support for the ruling.

“I think first that it is important through all diplomatic means available, whether that is bilateral meetings, unilateral statements and again in international settings like the United Nations, for the Philippines, for the United States, for all like-minded countries to emphasize the fact that there is an international legal body that has spoken regarding both on the validity of the nine-dash line as well as what the Philippines is entitled to under international law," he said.

“It is also important, I think, that all countries continue to say that international law affords certain freedoms to any country and its naval vessels in international waters and we should all be able to actually enjoy those rights freely," he added.

"It is highly destabilizing when you see countries trying to prevent their neighbors from actually using what they are entitled to under international law," the official also said.

He also said that it is important for China to follow through with what international law has said on the lack of basis for its nine-dash line claim.

The Philippines in 2016 won an arbitral tribunal award that junked Beijing's claims to the West Philippine Sea.

China, however, has refused to recognize the award, and there have been multiple incursions by Chinese forces into Philippine waters since then.

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte also refused to press China to follow the ruling, an arbitral award to a Philippine filing, as he pursued investments and loans from the economic superpower. He has repeatedly thanked China for its coronavirus vaccines and other pandemic aid.

In August, Manila said it is open to resuming negotiation with Beijing on oil and gas exploration in the West Philippine Sea despite their maritime dispute.