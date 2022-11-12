Marcos Jr. urges US to help tame global fuel prices

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday urged the United States to help to curb the rising global fuel prices.

“We appeal as well to the United States to use its global influence to help ease the current global plight of rising fuel prices that we all have to deal with," Marcos said during the 10th ASEAN-US Summit in Phnom Penh, according to a Palace statement.

"We also encourage the US’ long-term support for the implementation of the ASEAN Plan of Action on Energy Cooperation.”

US President Joseph R. Biden Jr. led the American delegation during the ASEAN-US Summit.

The war between Russia and Ukraine caused oil prices to skyrocket due to fears of supply disruptions amid the imposition of Western sanctions targeting the Russian economy.

The war also threatened global food and fertilizer supply, which could affect Marcos Jr.'s thrust to revitalize the agriculture sector aimed at attaining food self-sufficiency.

Marcos Jr. also sought US backing to fight climate change and to protect the environment.

“We also appeal for the US’ support for the work of the ASEAN Center for Biodiversity. The Center preserves ASEAN’s varied ecosystems and mainstreams biodiversity across relevant sectors. This is to increase resilience against climate change and its impacts and natural disasters,” said Marcos.

“Furthermore, its work is critical in mitigating emerging and re-emerging infectious zoonotic diseases and pandemics,” the chief executive added.