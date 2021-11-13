Karl Alonzo, Presidential Photo

MANILA (UPDATE)—President Rodrigo Duterte will run for vice-president in next year's elections, Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said on Saturday.

Andanar made the confirmation after Duterte accompanied Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) office in Manila. Go filed his candidacy as president under the party Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan (PDDS).

Duterte will file his candidacy on Monday, the last day to apply as a substitute candidate.

"On Monday, babalik si Presidente dito sa Comelec para mag-file . . . for vice-president. Abangan natin ang sunod na kabanata. We all know that this is a developing story. Abangan na lang natin and let's wait for them to finish," Andanar told reporters at the Comelec office.

(The President will be here at the Comelec office on Monday to file his candidacy for vice president.)

Earlier in the day, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, the president's daughter, submitted her certificate of candidacy for the vice presidency.

Duterte-Carpio will run under Lakas-CMD.

Currently, the PDP-Laban faction led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, the party that President Duterte leads, does not have a standard-bearer after Sen. Roland "Bato" Dela Rosa dropped out of the presidential race.

Go, meanwhile, also backed out as vice-president under PDP-Laban.

The President in early October said he would retire from politics, after turning down PDP-Laban's nomination to pursue the vice presidency.

He had announced several times his intention to run for the country's second-highest position.

Duterte's decision to seek the vice presidency has been met with skepticism, with critics convinced he wants to remain in office to block possible legal action over thousands of state killings during his war on drugs.

He had said he wanted to serve the public.

The Constitution bars a president from seeking re-election.

His allies have argued that his candidacy is legal. But a framer of the 1987 Constitution said Duterte's bid for the country's second highest office is against the intent of the charter as it allows him to stay in power for more than 6 years. — With reports from Jamaine Punzalan, ABS-CBN News; Reuters