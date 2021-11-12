Presidential aspirant and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno meets with residents and farmers in Barangay Banaba, Tarlac City on October 21, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

CABUYAO, Laguna - Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso on Friday took a swipe at politicians who have been "toying" with the country’s election system.

Some camps have been treating the filing of candidacies like “basketball,” Domagoso said in a dialogue with the youth here.

“Ang buhay natin noong mga nakaraang araw ay parang nasa basketball court. Ang inaabangan natin sa mga lider ay ang desisyon nila. Dribble dito, dribble doon. Bago shoot-shoot, sub-sub muna,” he said.

(Our life in the past days seemed like a basketball court. We were waiting for some leaders to make their decisions. Dribble here, dribble there, Before they shoot, they will call for a substitution.)

“Sigurado ako maraming kandidato nag-aagawan lang sa trono. Trono lang ang pinag-uusapan. Yun ang ayaw ko… Kami, nag-aapply sa inyo ng trabaho,” he said without naming any politician.

(I’m sure a lot of candidates are fighting over the throne. They just want the throne. I don’t want that… We are applying for a job here.)

Domagoso gave the statement a day after Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio resigned from her regional party Hugpong ng Pagbabago and joined Lakas-CMD.

The sudden shift in Duterte-Carpio’s political affiliations fueled long-time speculation that she would replicate the 2015 playbook of her father, President Rodrigo Duterte, who joined the presidential race at the last minute through a substitution.

The Manila mayor earlier said that he does not care about other contenders’ strategies for the 2022 national elections, but added that he wishes the Davao City mayor well.

“I’m happy for her she found a new home. Good for her,” he said.

“Wala naman akong kinalaman sa buhay niya. Hindi naman ako asawa niya, hindi naman ako ang tatay niya. She has her own mind and I respect that. This is democracy anyway,” he said.

(I am not involved with her life. I am not her husband, I am not her father. She has her own mind and I respect that. This is democracy anyway.)

Should Duterte-Carpio decide to run for president, the Manila mayor is expected to lose political endorsements from key areas such as Cebu, one of the vote-rich provinces in the country.

Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia earlier said that their coalition of local leaders in the province is considering to endorse the Manila mayor for president, but would rather come out with their decision after November 15, the deadline for the substitution of candidates.

Garcia is a known ally of Duterte-Carpio.

When asked for his comment on losing possible allies should Duterte-Carpio join the presidential race, Domagoso said: “Wala nang pinakamabisang endorsement kung di yung endorsement ni Juan Dela Cruz. Tao muna.”

(There is no better endorsement than that of Juan Dela Cruz. We put people first.)

Domagoso said he would rather focus on his listening tours across the Philippines than meddle with other camps.

“Ang gusto ko matutunan yung buhay ng utaw sa far-flung areas (I want to learn about the lives of people in far-flung areas),” he said.

“Ang gusto ko, looban nawa ako ng Diyos ng lakas ng pangangatawan para bawat tao… aabutin ko.”

(What I want is for the Lord to give me a strong body so that I can reach each person.)

He is expected to travel to other parts of Luzon next week as he continues his strategy of building election platforms based on the people’s pleas.

