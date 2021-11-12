Presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio attend the wedding of Jed Patricio and Gianna Revilla, daughter of Ramon ‘Bong’ Revilla and Lani Mercado Revilla, at their farm in Cavite City on Nov. 11, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio will not agree to a term-sharing agreement should she decide to run and win the presidential elections, an ally said Friday.

Hugpong ng Pagbabago secretary-general Anthony Del Rosario described the proposal to term-share as the country's chief executives as "a very bad idea".

"I don't see that happening. That's pure speculation. I don't think Sara will agree to that kind of a set-up. Term sharing for presidency? That's a very bad idea," he told TeleRadyo.

A 6-year presidential term is "not enough to do the things you really want for this country" more so if it's only half of it, Del Rosario said.

"Kung tatanungin niya ako, huwag na lang siyang tumakbo ng Presidente," he added.

(If she would ask me, don't run for President anymore.)

On Thursday, Lakas-CMD co-chairman and Quezon Governor Danilo Suarez said Duterte-Carpio and former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. might agree to share the presidency.

"They can have a term-sharing agreement. One will lead for 3 years then give way to the vice president. So, one will give up the position after 3 years," he said in Filipino, citing Marcos' supposed strong showing in surveys.

This comes as the President's daughter pledged her allegiance to the Lakas-CMD party, boosting speculation that she would run for the country's highest post in 2022.

A day before she officially joined Lakas, she resigned from HNP, a regional party she founded in 2018.

Prior to this, the Davao City mayor also withdrew her candidacy for a reelection bid, barely a week before the poll body's deadline to substitute for an official candidate of a political party or coalition who withdrew.

In the interview, Del Rosario said the party was "surprised" Duterte-Carpio resigned from HNP without telling party members beforehand.

But he said the party would continue to support the city mayor whether she would run as president or vice president.

"We wanted her to do it before Oct. 8 but unfortunately a lot of things happen. She wasn't able to do that. She instead filed for mayor," he said.

"We were also happy she made that decision but of course we were happier now she changed her mind. She's now gunning for a national position in 2022."