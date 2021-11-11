Sara Duterte and other guests attend the wedding of Gianna Revilla, daughter of Ramon ‘Bong’ Revilla and Lani Mercado Revilla at their farm in Cavite City on November 11, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Davao region's Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP) on Thursday said they were surprised by Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio's decision to leave the party she founded and hinted at the possibility of her running for a national post next year.

"We were taken by surprise with that particular resignation. Unfortunately, she has been traveling today," HNP Secretary-General Anthony Del Rosario said in an interview on ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo, lamenting that they were not able to talk with the official personally since she was busy.

"Even the members or the officers of HNP have not also spoken yet to Mayor Sara... We would need to confer with Mayor Sara on the reasons why she decided to resign from HNP," he added.

While her departure from the party could pave the way for a higher post, Del Rosario said President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter would need to transfer to a national party if she would seek for a national position.

Duterte-Carpio joined the Lakas-CMD party of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo on Thursday evening.

She has until Nov. 15, Monday, to register as a substitute candidate, should she decide to do so.

Del Rosario said he would support whatever her decision would be.

He said their speculation that Duterte-Carpio has plans to seek a "higher" position stemmed from her withdrawal from the mayoralty race in Davao City last Tuesday, even though they already discussed on Oct. 8 that she would finish her last term as a local chief executive.

"The question is whether it would be president or vice president. Yun lang talaga ang issue diyan (that's the only issue there). We also know that for her to be able to run for a national position... she would have to avail of the substitution method," he explained.

"Which means, she would have to join a national party that has a candidate that had filed a president or vice president."

Lakas-CMD's bet for president, based on the certificates of candidacy filed at the Commission on Elections, is a person named Anna Capella Velasco, while its vice presidential bet is named Lyle Fernando Uy. The party admitted that Velasco and Uy are merely "placeholders" until Nov. 15.

Duterte-Carpio may have resigned from HNP to avoid any possible "conflicts" if she runs for president or vice president next year, Del Rosario said.

"Siguro, ang basa ko dito, the reason why Mayor Sara decided to resign abruptly from HNP is because... ang problema natin, yung national parties na may placeholder na presidente or vice president, hindi natin alam... kung ano ang laman ng kanilang by-laws," he said.

(The way I see this is, the reason why Mayor Sara decided to resign abruptly from HNP is because we don't know the by-laws of other national parties that have placeholders for president or Vice President.)

"Baka, just to be safe, para walang conflict, siguro ganoon ang decision ni Mayor Sara - resign muna siya. Whichever party she decides to join later on, wala siyang iisipin na may possible conflict kasi wala na siyang partido."

(Maybe, just to be safe, to avoid any conflict, she made that decision to resign from us first. Whichever party she decides to join later on, she doesn't have to worry about possible conflicts as she is no longer affiliated with any party.)

Rep. Joey Salceda earlier said Duterte-Carpio would run for the country's top post next year after dropping her reelection bid.

Duterte-Carpio was in Balesin island in Quezon earlier in the day, reportedly to attend a birthday party together with other political figures, when news broke about her exit from Hugpong.

She later flew to Cavite to attend a wedding in the Revilla clan, where presidential aspirants Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. and Sen. Bato Dela Rosa, PDP-Laban standard bearer, were present.

Marcos Jr., the namesake son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, said he would not slide down as a vice presidential candidate next year.

He also remained mum on Duterte-Carpio's move, saying it was "inappropriate" for him to comment on the matter.

WHAT'S NEXT

As Hugpong Ng Pagbabago commits to support Duterte-Carpio's future decisions, it hopes she will do the same for the Davao region, said Del Rosario.

Davao City Vice Mayor Sebastian Duterte, Sara's substitute for the mayoralty race in their home town, has already taken his oath as a member of HNP, added Del Rosario.

"Isa yun sa mga requirement bago siya makapag-substitute sa HNP. Kailangan po niya sumama at binigyan siya ng CONA," he said of Baste.

(That's one of the requirements to be a substitute under HNP. He needs to join us and he was given a CONA.)

Duterte-Carpio earlier said she wanted to finish her last term as Davao City mayor and called for understanding from her supporters who were urging her to reconsider her decision in favor of a national position.

The mayor, who has topped surveys for the presidency, earlier said she and her father had agreed only one of them would run for a national role next year.

President Duterte initially said he would run for vice president, but in a surprise move in October said he was retiring from politics when his term ends in 2022.

He said his 43-year-old daughter would vie for the presidency with his longtime aide, Sen. Bong Go, as running mate. Go, whose term as senator ends in 2025, filed his COC for Vice President under the PDP-Laban (Cusi wing) party.

Go hinted this week of possible changes in his political plans.

The Philippines holds elections on May 9, 2022 for positions from president down to governors, mayors and local officials.

- With a report from Jamaine Punzalan, ABS-CBN News