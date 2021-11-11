MANILA — Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has resigned from her regional party, it confirmed on Thursday, just days away from a deadline for national parties to switch their candidates in the 2022 elections.
Duterte-Carpio, 43, "tendered her resignation" as chairperson of Hugpong ng Pagbabago on Thursday morning, said the party's secretary general Anthony Del Rosario.
"It is with profound sadness that I hereby tender my resignation from our beloved party. My support will always be with you and I will always be grateful for all the things you have taught me," read the mayor's resignation letter shared by Hugpong.
The development comes after President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter quit the mayoral race in Davao City, bringing her closer to a potential run for higher office.
Duterte-Carpio is currently in Balesin Island in Quezon, reportedly attending a birthday party. Other political figures are expected to be at the area.
More details to follow.