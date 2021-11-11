Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio arrives at the Manila Peninsula Hotel for the Hugpong ng Pagbabago Thanksgiving Dinner on June 24, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has resigned from her regional party, it confirmed on Thursday, just days away from a deadline for national parties to switch their candidates in the 2022 elections.

Duterte-Carpio, 43, "tendered her resignation" as chairperson of Hugpong ng Pagbabago on Thursday morning, said the party's secretary general Anthony Del Rosario.

"It is with profound sadness that I hereby tender my resignation from our beloved party. My support will always be with you and I will always be grateful for all the things you have taught me," read the mayor's resignation letter shared by Hugpong.

Davao Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio's letter to her ertswhile political party Hugpong ng Pagbabago.

The development comes after President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter quit the mayoral race in Davao City, bringing her closer to a potential run for higher office.

Duterte-Carpio is currently in Balesin Island in Quezon, reportedly attending a birthday party. Other political figures are expected to be at the area.

More details to follow.