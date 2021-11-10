PILAR, Bataan — Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso on Wednesday said he “does not care” about Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio’s political plans in the upcoming 2022 national elections.

This, a day after President Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter withdrew her certificate of candidacy for reelection in her home city, sparking talk that she would run for a national post through substitution.

“Wala naman akong pakialam sa kung ano ang gusto nilang gawin sa pulitika nila,” Domogoso told reporters here when asked for his reaction.

(I don’t care about what they want to do with their politics.)

“Wala naman kami doon. Hindi naman kami kasali sa kanilang pulitika,” he said.

(We are not in that group. We are not part of their politics.)

More details to follow.