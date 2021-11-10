Home  >  News

Isko Moreno says he ‘doesn’t care’ about Sara Duterte’s political plans for 2022

Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 10 2021 12:48 PM | Updated as of Nov 10 2021 12:51 PM

PILAR, Bataan — Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso on Wednesday said he “does not care” about Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio’s political plans in the upcoming 2022 national elections.

This, a day after President Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter withdrew her certificate of candidacy for reelection in her home city, sparking talk that she would run for a national post through substitution.

“Wala naman akong pakialam sa kung ano ang gusto nilang gawin sa pulitika nila,” Domogoso told reporters here when asked for his reaction.

(I don’t care about what they want to do with their politics.)

“Wala naman kami doon. Hindi naman kami kasali sa kanilang pulitika,” he said.

(We are not in that group. We are not part of their politics.)

More details to follow.

Watch more on iWantTFC
Read More:  Halalan 2022   2022 elections   Isko Moreno   Sara Duterte-Carpio  