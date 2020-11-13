PAGASA says Ulysses dumped less rain than Ondoy amid comparisons after heavy floods

Some parts of Manila are impassable after it was ravaged by Typhoon Ulysses on November 12, 2020. Ace Morandante, Presidential Photo

MANILA – Typhoon Ulysses dumped less rain compared to Tropical Storm Ondoy in 2009 but still caused the worst flooding in Metro Manila in years, government data showed Friday.

Data from state weather bureau PAGASA showed that Ulysses’ rains was equivalent to three-quarters of the amount of rainfall unleashed by Ondoy, which flooded the capital and left over 400 dead.

The largest amount of rains from Ulysses was recorded by PAGASA’s Tanay rainfall gauging station at 356.2 millimeters on Wednesday, Nov. 11 – the day the typhoon made its first landfall in Quezon province.

To compare, Ondoy dumped 455 mm of rain over a 24-hour period.

The second-highest amount of rainfall dumped by Ulysses was in Quezon City, with 153 mm. It is followed by 137.5 mm recorded in PAGASA’s NAIA station, while 102 mm was monitored in its Port Area station.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Dr. Esperanza Cayanan, deputy administrator of PAGASA's research and development division, told Teleradyo Thursday Ulysses' rainfall in nearby mountainous areas flowed towards Metro Manila's rivers and creeks.

Ulysses, the 21st tropical cyclone to hit the country this year, triggered severe flooding in parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila, submerging villages and displacing scores of families.

The typhoon came while the country the was still reeling from the effects of Super Typhoon Rolly, the world’s strongest storm this year.

Ulysses left at least 14 people dead and P4.2 billion in damage to infrastructure, government officials said. It left the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) Friday morning and was headed towards the central portion of Vietnam.

RELATED VIDEO