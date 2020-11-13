'Ulysses' leaves 14 dead: DILG

Rescue efforts continue into the night at Provident Village in Marikina City after the village was inundated by torrential rains brought by Typhoon Ulysses on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The death toll from Typhoon Ulysses has increased to 14 the interior department said Friday, after the storm brought powerful winds and torrential rains in Metro Manila and nearby provinces, submerging thousands of homes.

There were no immediate details on which areas the fatalities were from and their exact cause of death.

The police, as quoted by Reuters, gave a higher death toll from the typhoon at 26, with 14 others missing and 25 injured. This casualty count is subject to verification by the national disaster agency.

"As of 3 p.m. yesterday, lahat ng mga nangailangan ng tulong, itong mga na-stranded sa bubong ay nai-rescue nating lahat," Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said in a briefing.

(All those who needed help, those stranded on top of their roofs were rescued.)

About 107,000 people had to be rescued, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in the same briefing.

"Dahil sa ating bayanihan, nabawasan po natin ang casualty," he said.

(Because of our community spirit, we minimized the casualty.)

Ulysses left at least P4.2 billion in damage to infrastructure, said Public Works Secretary Mark Villar.

More details to follow.