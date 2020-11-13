After inundating parts of Luzon, Ulysses exits PAR

Japanese Meteorological Agency

MANILA— Typhoon Ulysses left the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) Friday morning, the state weather bureau said, after causing the worst flooding seen in parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila, in years.

The tropical cyclone, with international name Vamco, moved out of the country at 9:30 a.m. and is forecast to head towards central Vietnam, PAGASA said in its latest advisory.

Ulysses weakened into a severe tropical storm Friday dawn but picked up strength at 8 a.m., again escalating into typhoon category. It is currently packing maximum wind speeds of 120 kph near the center, with gusts of up to 150 kph.

“It is likely to maintain its strength in the next 12 hours, then gradual weakening is expected due to increasingly unfavorable conditions caused by the surge of the northeast monsoon,” PAGASA said.

As of 10 a.m., Ulysses was last seen 500 kilometers west of Iba, Zambales.

Though far from the Philippine landmass, Ulysses and the surge of the northeast monsoon or amihan will continue to bring gusty conditions over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, Zambales and Bataan.

PAGASA said moderate to heavy rains would still be experienced over Batanes and Babuyan Island while light to moderate with at times heavy rains may prevail over the rest of Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Norte and Aurora.

Ulysses, the 21st tropical cyclone to enter the country this year, pummeled parts of Luzon Thursday, leaving a trail of devastation in its wake.

At least 14 were killed while damage to infrastructure was pegged at P4.2 billion, officials said.

