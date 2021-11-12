Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. gives a speech announcing his intention to run for the presidency in the 2022 national elections on October 5, 2021. Handout, Office of Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr/File

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has issued summons to presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos over the petition seeking to cancel his certificate of candidacy (COC).

Comelec spokesman James Jimenez said the poll body issued the summons Thursday.

"Summons was issued yesterday [Thursday], and is expected to be served today. We are awaiting proof of service. Upon receipt of the summons, the respondent will have five days to file an answer," Jimenez told reporters Friday.

After Marcos answers, a "pre-conference" will be set, he said. The parties will then be given 3 days to file their respective final arguments in a memoranda.

The resolution of the division may be challenged before the commission en banc and further before the Supreme Court.

The Comelec case against Marcos stemmed from the petition filed by Task Force Detainees of PH, KAPATID, Medical Action Group, FIND, PH Alliance of Human Rights Advocates and Balay.

It questioned Marcos' eligibility to run for the country's top job because he has been convicted of tax evasion.

The Marcos camp has labelled the petition as "nuisance" masterminded by "yellow wannabe political assassins."