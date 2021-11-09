Petition to cancel Marcos Jr's COC raffled off to Comelec's 2nd division

Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. gives a speech announcing his intention to run for the presidency in the 2022 national elections on October 5, 2021. Handout, Office of Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr/File

MANILA — The petition to cancel the certificate of candidacy (COC) of presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. was raffled off to the Commission on Elections' (Comelec) second division, according to ABS-CBN News sources.

The raffle was conducted Monday afternoon.

The petition, filed last week by members of civil groups, was included in the regular raffle of cases, which also covered all similar COC cancellation petitions against other national and local aspirants.

The second division is composed of commissioners Socorro Inting and Antonio Kho Jr.

Inting, a native of Davao City, spent 20 years in the judiciary prior to joining the poll body in 2018. She is a former Metropolitan Trial Court and Regional Trial Court judge and Court of Appeals Associate Justice.

Meanwhile, Kho served as undersecretary of the Department of Justice in 2016 and supervised, among others, the Bureau of Corrections, National Prosecution Service, and Office of the Corporate Government Counsel.

Kho is a native of Zamboanga City and a member of the Lex Talionis Fraternity, of which President Rodrigo Duterte is also a member.

Following the raffle, the Marcos camp is expected to receive anytime now the official summons or notice from the Comelec.

Upon receipt, Marcos has 5 days to respond to the petition. Thereafter, a pre-conference will be set.

The parties will then be given 3 days to file their respective final arguments in memoranda. Only then will the case be ripe for resolution.

The resolution of the division may be challenged before the commission en banc and further before the Supreme Court, which has the final say on the case.

The petition stemmed from Marcos' conviction by a Quezon City Trial court for non-payment of income taxes from 1982 to 1985 during which he was vice governor and governor of Ilocos Norte.

The ruling was modified by the Court of Appeals which acquitted him of the non-payment charge, and removed the imprisonment penalty.

Petitioners assert Marcos is perpetually disqualified from running for any public office and holding public office based on the tax code and the Omnibus Election Code.

They also accused him of material false representation for ticking off the portion of his sworn COC which pertains to a question on any conviction by final judgment and more than 18 months imprisonment sentence for a crime involving moral turpitude.

The Marcos camp meantime dismissed the case as a mere "nuisance petition" by the "yellow wannabe political assassins."

Marcos himself said he will not back down from the race.

