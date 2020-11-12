Residents on rooftops as Typhoon Ulysses batters Luzon

MANILA - Residents climbed rooftops or sought higher ground as Typhoon Ulysses' fierce winds and torrential rains inundated large swaths of Luzon Thursday.

Marikina Vice Mayor Marion Andres called on national government to assist in rescue operations as the water level in Marikina River rose to 22 meters, prompting forced evacuation.

"Ako po ay nananawagan sa national government ho talagang medyo malaki na itong sitwasyon na ito eh," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(I'm calling on the national government, this situation has become big.)

In Quezon, where Ulysses hit land thrice, local officials have yet to establish communication in the Polillo group of Islands and Patnanungan town, said disaster official Melchor Avenilla.

"Nararamdaman na po ang malakas na ulan pero di na po masyado malakas ang hangin. Baka tumaas pa po ang lebel ng tubig," he said.

(We are experiencing strong rains but winds have somehow weakened. Water level may still rise.

Twenty out of 41 local governments in the province have no electricity, Avenilla said. Electricity in most of the towns were cut off for precautionary measures, he added.

Authorities in Rizal have launched rescue operations in the towns of Rodriguez and San Mateo, said disaster official Dong Malonzo.

Local officials have coordinated with the Philippine Coast Guard, Malonzo said as the province experienced moderate to strong winds and moderate to heavy rainfall. Two rubber boats were sent to Barangay San Jose in Rodriguez, according to ABS-CBN reporter Adrian Ayalin.

Ulysses was last estimated in the vicinity of Cabangan, Zambales as of 7 a.m., moving west northwest at 30 km per hour while packing maximum winds of 130 kph near the center and gusts of up to 215 kph, PAGASA said.

It is forecast to exit Luzon landmass on Thursday afternoon or evening.