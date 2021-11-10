Davao City info chief allowed to leave during drug raid, suspects say

Authorities nab 17 people, allegedly due to illegal drugs, during a raid at a resort in Davao de Oro last Nov. 6, 2021. Courtesy of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-XI

MANILA — Former Davao City information officer Jefry Tupas and his companions were allegedly still present when authorities raided a party in Davao de Oro over the weekend but were allowed to leave, some of those nabbed told a digital news outfit.

A Newsline Philippines report on Tuesday showed an interview it did with men supposedly among those apprehended during the Nov. 6 operation, while in detention at the National Bureau of Investigation office in Davao City.

"Ang 'di namo madawat kay una, nganong kami lang nabilin?" one of the detainees could be heard as saying.

(We can't accept the fact that we were the only ones arrested.)

"Wala mi mag-expect nga gipatakas na diay sila," another one said.

(We did not expect they would let them escape.)

Tupas confirmed attending the party at the resort in Mabini town, but said he left early as he had work the next day.

“I was there. I left early with my boyfriend and another friend," he said in a statement on Tuesday, the same day Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio announced he had been terminated from the city government.

The operation, launched by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, NBI, and local police, resulted in the apprehension of 17 people and the confiscation of around P1.5 million worth of party and illegal drugs, according to the PDEA.

During the raid, the operatives first looked for Tupas, according to the detainees, who said there were around 50 guests at the said party.

They were then told to calm down, while Tupas and her companions were separated from the group, they said.

The operatives had a “logbook-like” material with a list of names which they individually read aloud, a detainee recalled.

“Ang ingon sa amoa sa PDEA, relax lang mo Sir kay visitor lang mo, Sir. Ang gipanawag, mao ang main targets. Mao gibilin mi sa field, sila gilahi sila," a detainee said.

(The PDEA personnel told us, "Just relax, Sir; you're only visitors here. Those who are being called are the main targets." So we were left on the field, and the others were separated.)

One detainee said he overheard Tupas saying, "Sir, staff ko ni Inday Sara. Unsa ni Sir? (Sir, I'm a staff of Inday Sara. What is this about Sir?)"

"Mao to gikuha siya pasulod.” (That's why he was brought inside.)

"Daghan nakakita Ma'am. Daghan kayo nakakita po.” (Many people saw that).

Tupas has deactivated his social media accounts and cannot be reached through his mobile phone. He has not issued any statement since Tuesday.

The detainees also claimed that the operatives confiscated several items from Tupas and is companions, which were placed in front of those apprehended for inventory as PDEA agents took pictures.

In the same Newsline Philippines report, PDEA Region 11 Director Aileen Lovitos said her office stands by its action to file charges only against the 17 people.

Asked why Tupas was not on the list of the agency, Lovitos said: "We stick (with) our statement that we filed drug cases against the 17 drug personalities. And these 17 personalities are already facing charges in the (Prosecutor's) office. Kana ang amoang statement, and we will stand by it."

(That is our statement.)

According to her, 14 of the 17 were found positive for use of illegal drugs, such as shabu and marijuana, and also ecstasy, based on their urine test results.

In another interview on ANC on Wednesday, Lovitos was asked to comment on the NewsLine Philippines report about Tupas and others allegedly being allowed to leave during the raid.

She replied: "Precisely, this is a planned operation. We know our targets in the anti-drug operation. When you say it’s a buy-bust operation, that is a planned operation. So, 'pag ganiyan po, alam ng operatives kung sino po 'yung kanilang subject of the operation.”

She added, “That’s the stand of PDEA, that indeed we have 17 drug personalities, which are subject of our anti-drug operation.”

President Rodrigo Duterte, a longtime former mayor of Davao City and the father of Duterte-Carpio, has been waging a controversial drug war since coming to power in 2016, with thousands of people getting killed prompting the International Criminal Court prosecutor's office to launch a probe for possible crime against humanity of murder.

