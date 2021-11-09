MANILA - Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has fired a member of her team who attended a party that was later raided for drugs.

In a statement on Tuesday, the office of the city mayor said Jefry Tupas was terminated a day after attending a party where anti-narcotics officers confiscated some P1.5-million worth of party drugs and marijuana.

"Last Sunday, Jefry signified his resignation and on the same moment [she] was informed that [she] is terminated from work with the City Government of Davao," Duterte-Carpio's office said.

Tupas earlier admitted attending the party.

“I was there. I left early with my boyfriend and another friend," Tupas told ABS-CBN News.

Duterte-Carpio's office said "details of the raid are known only to the PDEA officers in Davao de Oro and Ms. Tupas."

Around P1.5 million worth of suspected party drugs, shabu and marijuana were seized during an anti-drug operation at a resort in Davao de Oro last Saturday.

The National Bureau of Investigation and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested 17 people, many of whom authorities claimed were caught amid a drug session.

Duterte-Carpio's father, President Rodrigo Duterte has been waging a massive war against illegal drugs since coming to power in 2016.

On Thursday, the Duterte patriarch said he was taking full responsibility for the bloody war on drugs that has killed thousands of people, but maintained he will never be tried by an international court.

- With reports from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News and Reuters