

MANILA - Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio’s information officer on Tuesday confirmed that she attended a party over the weekend that was later raided for illegal drugs.

Jefry Tupas said she left the party in Davao de Oro early as she had work the next day.

“I was there. I left early with my boyfriend and another friend," Tupas told ABS-CBN News.

Duterte-Carpio said Tupas was already terminated from work with the city government.

Seventeen people were arrested while P1.5 million worth of party drugs, shabu, and marijuana were confiscated, according to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

--With a report from Chrislen Bulosan