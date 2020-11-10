Sinas facing 2 mañanita complaints, DOJ says

NCRPO Chief Debold SInas gives orders to policemen who try to maintain order along Finance Road in Manila during the Procession of the Black Nazarene on January 9, 2020. Alec Corpuz, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Justice Sec. Menardo Guevarra on Tuesday confirmed that new Philippine National Police chief Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas is facing two complaints against him both in connection with the mañanita incident during his birthday in May.

“The one pending with the OCP (Office of the City Prosecutor-Taguig) was filed by the police themselves. But the NBI filed a separate complaint with the DOJ proper, which is up for resolution in due time,” he said.

In May, Sinas drew public ire over a mañanita or pre-dawn birthday serenade at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City that allegedly violated the 10-people limit on gatherings to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus and even while Luzon was under strict lockdown.

President Rodrigo Duterte refused to sack Sinas.

A Department of Justice insider confirmed the complaint in Taguig Prosecutor’s Office for violation of quarantine protocols during the mañanita has now been submitted for resolution.

Sinas is also reportedly facing another complaint for violation of domicile when he led a team of police officers in an attempt to evict a retired police officer from a police housing unit in Taguig.