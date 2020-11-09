Mañanita controversy general Sinas is new PNP chief

Guests greet NCRPO police chief Major Gen. Debold Sinas during his birthday celebration in this photo posted by the National Capital Region Police public information office on Facebook, May 8, 2020. NCRPO Photo

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed controversial Metro Manila police chief Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas as the new head of the Philippine National Police, Malacañang said Monday.

Sinas' appointment will take effect Tuesday, Nov. 10, said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

In May, Sinas drew public ire over a mañanita or pre-dawn birthday serenade at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City that allegedly violated the 10-people limit on gatherings to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus and even while Luzon was under strict lockdown. Duterte had refused to sack Sinas.

Sinas in July also made headlines over his viral confrontation with the family of a retired officer that he and his men asked to leave from a government compound in Taguig City.



Sinas will replace Gen. Camilo Cascolan, who will reach the mandatory retirement age of 56 for uniformed personnel on Tuesday, just about 2 months after he took the helm of the 210,000-strong police force.

Based on PNP hierarchy, Deputy Chief for Administration Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar is the second highest police official behind Cascolan.

"Presidential appointments are really very executive in character. It is a prerogative of the President. And he need not make any explanation for his appointment," Roque said when asked about Duterte's selection process.

"Nonetheless, tiningnan siyempre ni Presidente 'yung track record ng kan'yang appointee. At matagal nang sinasabi ni Presidente na talagang si bagong PNP chief Sinas ay napakalaki ng naitulong sa kaniyang war on drugs," he added.

