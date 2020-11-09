Palace tells public: Give Sinas a chance despite mañanita controversy

Guests greet NCRPO police chief Major Gen. Debold Sinas during his birthday celebration in this photo posted by the National Capital Region Police public information office on Facebook, May 8, 2020. NCRPO Photo/File

MANILA — Malacañang on Monday urged the public to give "a chance" to Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas, whom President Rodrigo Duterte appointed as head of the Philippine National Police, even after violating protocols to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Presidential appointments are based on the prerogative of the President and "he need not make any explanation," said his spokesman Harry Roque.

Nonetheless, Sinas lent "very big" help to Duterte's anti-narcotics drive, Roque said.

"Let's just say that appointment to the post is a matter of trust and confidence, and he is for the moment, the most trusted by the President," he told reporters.

"Let's give him (Sinas) a chance. He has 6 months to prove his worth. Let's see if after 6 months he will inspire people," Duterte's spokesman added.

In May, Sinas drew public ire over a mañanita or pre-dawn birthday serenade at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City that allegedly violated the 10-people limit on gatherings to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus and even while Luzon was under strict lockdown. Duterte had refused to sack Sinas.

Sinas in July also made headlines over his viral confrontation with the family of a retired officer that he and his men asked to leave from a government compound in Taguig City.

He will replace Gen. Camilo Cascolan, who will reach the mandatory retirement age of 56 for uniformed personnel on Tuesday, just about 2 months after taking the helm of the 210,000-strong police force.