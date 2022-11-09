MANILA — The eldest son of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla has been transferred to the Las Piñas City Jail in relation to drug charges, an official said Wednesday.

Juanito Jose Remulla III was caught with suspected high-grade marijuana or kush worth P1.3 million during a controlled delivery conducted by an inter-agency task force in Las Piñas City last Oct. 11.



The younger Remulla was transferred to the Las Piñas City Jail from the custody of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on Nov. 4, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology — National Capital Region spokesperson Sr. Insp. Hernand Macoy confirmed.

Remulla III has been charged with violating Section 11 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

He entered a not guilty plea during the arraignment conducted by the Las Piñas Regional Trial Court through video conference on Nov. 4.

On Wednesday, the Pasay City prosecutor office, under a special panel of prosecutors, continued the preliminary investigation on Remulla III’s drug case.

Another complaint for importation of illegal drugs against Remulla III is under preliminary investigation before the Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office.

His arrest prompted calls for Secretary Remulla’s resignation, even among some lawmakers who questioned how impartial prosecutors could conduct probes under the watch of his agency, the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Secretary Remulla in October said leaving his post "is not my call" and that the decision rests on President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr.

The elder Remulla had vowed not to intervene in his 38-year-old son's case.

Rulings of city and provincial prosecutors may be appealed to the Office of the Secretary of Justice for review. Remulla said his agency would not entertain any appeal on his son’s case.

“If there is a resolution, don't let it reach the DOJ. Let it be discussed in court, whatever the case may be,” he said. “If it’s an adverse case against my son, it will not be appealed here. It will go straight to the courts for trial.”