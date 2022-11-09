BuCor takes 10 unclaimed bodies of PDLs from Muntinlupa funeral home

Photo by Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) on Wednesday took 10 unclaimed bodies of deceased persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) from Eastern Funeral Services in Muntinlupa City.

The bodies will be buried at the New Bilibid Prison Cemetery.

The BuCor-accredited Eastern Funeral Services said on Monday around 176 bodies of deceased PDLs were still at the funeral parlor.

The funeral home’s manager said they had already requested the BuCor to bury 126 cadavers, which are already overdue.

BuCor personnel say the 10 cadavers to be buried were temporarily stored at the Eastern Funeral Services and have not been claimed by family members for over three months.

The unclaimed cadavers at the Eastern Funeral Services were discovered after authorities investigated the death of Jun Villamor, a PDL at the NBP who was identified as one of the middlemen in the Oct. 3 murder of broadcaster Percival "Percy Lapid" Mabasa.