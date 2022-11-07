MAYNILA - Ikinagulat ng mga nag-iimbestiga sa pagkamatay ng presong si Jun Villamor ang pagkakatuklas sa mahigit 30 pang bangkay sa Eastern Funeral Services sa Muntinlupa City, ayon kay Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla ngayong Lunes.

Nadiskubre umano ang mga bangkay ng isagawa ang unang autopsy sa labi ni Villamor, ang isa sa mga itinuturing na middleman sa pagpatay kay Percival "Percy Lapid" Mabasa.

"One of the things that surprised the investigators in this case, was the fact that when they went to Eastern Funeral Homes for the autopsy, the first autopsy conducted by the NBI, they were surprised to see more than 30 corpses inside the funeral home," ani Remulla.

Kinumpirma naman ng mga tauhan ng punerarya na tumangging humarap sa camera na sa kanila dinadala ang mga bangkay mula sa New Bilibid Prison pero hindi na sinagot kung mula ba sa naturang kulungan ang lahat ng mga labi na nasa kanilang punerarya.

Ayon kay Remulla, iniimbestigahan na ang sanhi ng pagkamatay ng mga natagpuang bangkay.

"This is now being studied by the police. We want to know how all of these people died, the cause of death, the circumstances surrounding their death. The presence of a criminal organization, we cannot tell now, we will study it. Maybe we can know how long this has been going on. But definitely, there has been criminal activity going on inside the New Bilibid Prison," ayon sa kalihim.

