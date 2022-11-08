Residents clean their homes after flood water subsided in San Antonio 1, Noveleta, Cavite on Oct. 31, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The death toll from severe tropical storm Paeng has risen to 158, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Tuesday.

Paeng injured at least 142 people and left 34 others missing, the NDRRMC said in its 6 a.m. report.

It pegged the damage to infrastructure at P4.5 billion, including hundreds of road sections and bridges.

Agricultural damage was estimated at P3.08 billion, with around 81,000 farmers and fisherfolk affected, and some 92,000 hectares of crops damaged.

The cyclone affected about 4.6 million individuals or 1.3 million families. Of this number, nearly 10,000 families or around 44,000 persons were still in 356 evacuation centers, the NDRRMC said.

Government has released P212.5 million worth of assistance, the council said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. last week placed 4 regions under a state calamity to allow the government to hasten its relief and recovery efforts.

