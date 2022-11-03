Various types of rice on display in a store in Quezon City on July 19, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The country's supply of rice remains stable despite the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Paeng, the Department of Agriculture said Thursday.

For the fourth quarter, the rice inventory level is projected at 2.59 million metric tons, which is equivalent to 70 days, Agriculture Assistant Secretary Kristine Evangelista said.

"With a damage of 95,694 metric tons, of course, it will affect the supply. But as far as sufficiency is concerned, we are still very sufficient," Evangelista told ANC's "Headstart".

The agency is also not considering importing rice despite the damage brought by Paeng.

Evangelista noted that local production of palay has increased this year to 12.67 million metric tons.

"We are greatly improving as far production is concerned. We've seen our consumers preferring local rice as well," she added.

Due to the impact of Paeng, the DA will be distributing rice, corn and vegetable seeds to farmers.

The agency will also distribute drugs and biologics for its livestock and poultry programs and fingerlings from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.

Farmers and fisherfolk can also avail of loans up to P25,000 without interest and payable for 3 years through the Survival and Recovery or SURE loan program of the Agricultural Credit Policy Council, Evangelista said.

Paeng unleashed torrential rains last week, which spurred floods and landslides in parts of the country.

The storm, with international name Nalgae, killed at least 150 and injured 128 others, latest tally from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council showed.

Nearly 4 million people were affected by Paeng.

Agricultural damage has reached P2.74 billion, according to DA.

Some 75,000 farmers and fisherfolk were affected. Rice was the worst-hit crop, with an estimated losses of P1.71 billion.