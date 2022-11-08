Climate change changing behavior of PH storms: Marcos

Residents and motorists wade through a flooded highway in General Trias, Cavite on Oct. 30, 2022, which was brought by Severe Tropical Storm Paeng. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Tuesday urged local chief executives to be alert during calamities as climate change has altered the course of typhoons and storms. This, as officials admit that they may have underestimated the effect of Severe Tropical Storm Paeng in their area.

“It’s also something that we are beginning to see, yung mga like the governors, city mayors, mga local government kayong lahat that work in the local. Kapagka magka-bagyo, alam na natin kung saan babaha eh , ano ang area na mai-isolate. Ngayon hindi na e. Hindi na sumusunod dun sa dati. Yung last years ko as governor, talagang kitang kita ko na eh nag-iiba talaga yung takbo ng tubig so we really have to be prepared kasi I don’t know how to prepare. Bago ito e, everything is new,” Marcos Jr said.

As of November 7, the agricultural damage brought by Paeng to Western Visayas is now pegged at P1,775,837,325, with 44,000 farmers and 10,000 fisherfolk affected, according to the Department of Agriculture.

The fisheries sector suffered the most damage at P929 million, followed by rice crops at P705.8 million. Damage to agricultural infrastructure is at P50 million.

Meanwhile, over 400,000 families or 1.5 million individuals in Western Visayas have been affected by Paeng, of which 410 individuals or about 84 families are still seeking shelter in evacuation centers.

A total of 119 infrastructures or 68 roads, 41 bridges, and 10 flood control structures were also damaged in the region. 5 roads and bridges remain impassable days after the devastation of Paeng, of which 3 are located in Antique, while 2 are in Iloilo.

“I think the biggest problem I see is the infra that we have to fix kasi malalaki yung sira, the two bridges. For public works, siguro unahin natin as a priority to find a way first for people to be able to transport goods and people,” the President ordered during the meeting.

“Basta mabuksan. Somehow unahin natin baka light lang muna, mga motorsiklo lang muna pero eventually we want really to get even the trucks na nakakadaan, so yun ang, if you say that the two spans, maremedyuhan nyo yan by December then that’s good.”

PREEMPTIVE EVACUATION

The President also noted the need for authorities to strictly implement preemptive evacuation to mitigate the effects of calamities and prevent the unnecessary loss of lives.

The Chief Executive made the statement as he presided over the situation briefing with Western Visayas officials in Antique following the devastation of severe tropical storm Paeng.

At least 36 individuals have been killed during the storm, many of whom were swept away by rising waters and drowned.

“I bring it up because the preemptive evacuation is always a good idea. Basta maitabi mo yung tao, they take them out of area of danger then you’re way ahead kahit na may property damage which we cannot do about it anyway. At least ang tao hindi nadala ng tubig o naanod at na heart attack,” Marcos Jr said during the meeting.

Local officials however asserted that they have already conducted preemptive evacuation prior to the onslaught of Paeng, but admitted that a number of civilians did not heed their warnings.

“Ang ibang namatay dyan eh ayaw pumunta sa evacuation. Hinahabol nila yung mga baka nila dahil ang grazing ng baka malapit sa river, so apat namatay na hinahabol ang baka nila kasama ang mga kamag-anak. So yun ang naging ano. Pero may preemptive kami. Matigas lang ang ulo ng iba in-underestimate namin kasi itong Paeng na ito,” Antique Governor Rhodora Cadiao said during the meeting.

“Hindi matigas ang ulo nila. Ganyan talaga everywhere. Everywhere ka pumunta problema ang evacuation. Ayaw nilang iwanan yung bahay nila e. Syempre you cannot blame them e," the President replied.

He added: "'Yan na nga, hinahabol ang baka. Malaki ang halaga nun. Yung mga bahay nila ayaw nilang iwanan. Baka kahit hindi madaanan ng tubig eh pagbalik nila wala nang laman yun. Syempre very natural yan, everywhere is the same."